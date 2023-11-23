Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,971. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

