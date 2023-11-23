Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Declares GBX 250 Dividend

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.13) per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mountview Estates Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,840 ($123.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of £106.84. Mountview Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 9,600 ($120.11) and a 52-week high of £125.20 ($156.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 110.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market capitalization of £383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.19 and a beta of 0.49.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mountview Estates
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.