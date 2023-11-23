Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Declares GBX 250 Dividend

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.13) per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,840 ($123.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of £106.84. Mountview Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 9,600 ($120.11) and a 52-week high of £125.20 ($156.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 110.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market capitalization of £383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Featured Articles

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

