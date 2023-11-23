MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after acquiring an additional 285,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

