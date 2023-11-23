Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $53,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,711,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

