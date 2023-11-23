National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.83.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$98.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.39. BRP has a 52 week low of C$91.32 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

