National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.16 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

