National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of DOOO opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. BRP has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BRP by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

