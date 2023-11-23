National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys C$34,009.20 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.63. The stock has a market cap of C$30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.68676 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$108.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.54.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

