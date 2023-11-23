New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $43.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $52.13.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Featured Articles
