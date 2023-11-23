Nigel Railton Acquires 61,690 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton acquired 61,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,968.90 ($62,515.83).

Argentex Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGFX traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80.60 ($1.01). 125,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Argentex Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 142 ($1.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.18. The stock has a market cap of £91.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Argentex Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

