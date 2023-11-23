Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Acquired by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.28% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.82. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

