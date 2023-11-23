Northern Trust Corp Acquires 193,537 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 193,537 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Yum! Brands worth $437,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

