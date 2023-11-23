Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Cintas worth $465,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $554.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

