Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,023 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Carrier Global worth $430,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

