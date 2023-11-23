Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,089 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $434,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

