Northern Trust Corp Sells 168,417 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Trane Technologies worth $462,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $227.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $195.92. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

