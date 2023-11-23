Northern Trust Corp Sells 221,212 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $442,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

