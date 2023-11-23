Northern Trust Corp Sells 73,691 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,691 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $455,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 31.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

