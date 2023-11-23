Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Northrop Grumman worth $385,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $471.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

