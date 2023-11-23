NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

