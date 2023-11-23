NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1,728.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,290 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

