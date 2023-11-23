Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 54,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

