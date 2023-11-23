Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $35,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

