NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 28th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $15.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,064,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556,112. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day moving average is $427.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.