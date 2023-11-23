NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

