NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of NVR worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $21.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6,222.89. 12,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,610. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,412.79 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,914.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,029.71.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.