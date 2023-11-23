O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,764 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 667.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,443. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

