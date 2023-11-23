O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,666 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 879,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

