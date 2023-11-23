O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,524,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,194,000 after purchasing an additional 297,973 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Walmart by 2,333.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.67. 8,811,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $416.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,941,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

