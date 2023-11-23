O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Equitable worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 3,428,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,342. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

