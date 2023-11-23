O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,310,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,453,122. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

