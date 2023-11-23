O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

