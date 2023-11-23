O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 36,526 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $877.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.82.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

