O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 36,526 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.38 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.