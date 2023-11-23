O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,916 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.31. 1,881,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,195. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.