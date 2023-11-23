O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,637,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,671.77. 93,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,359. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,564.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,522.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

