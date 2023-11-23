O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,557 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

