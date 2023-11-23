O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $416.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

