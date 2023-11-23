O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,817. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

