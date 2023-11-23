O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,063 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $52,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 1,064,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

