O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 923,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.