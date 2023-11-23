O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Best Buy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,089. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

