O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

