O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.27 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,655 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,415.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 230,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,547,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13,390.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 9,441,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.