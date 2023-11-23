O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.35 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DGX traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $135.75. 658,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

