O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.35 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

