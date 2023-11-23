O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28.43 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $309.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

