O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,823 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 11,862,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,446,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

