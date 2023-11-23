O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $45.76 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $595.09. 2,052,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

