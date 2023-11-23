O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $47.43 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,288 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

AMGN traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.59. 1,649,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

